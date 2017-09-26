 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Synergy 1:1 Mixed Berry Mints - 100mg

Synergy 1:1 Mixed Berry Mints - 100mg

by Dixie Brands

4.01
Dixie Brands Edibles Candy Synergy 1:1 Mixed Berry Mints - 100mg

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$40.00

About this product

The next big thing is bursting with a bold new ﬂavor. Our Synergy Mints are the best of both worlds thanks to equal parts CBD and THC. These easy-to-dose mints produce a well-rounded eﬀect that’s greater than the sum of the individual cannabinoids. * Available in 200 mg (40 ct) and 300 mg (60 ct) in select markets - Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose - Sold in child-resistant blister packs - 20, 5 MG THC/ 5 MG CBD mints per package - Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation - Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

4.01

MistaJayHaHaHa

Got some while in Vegas to medicate with. As far as medicating, they did a great job. The taste seriously needs some work. It was severely bitter and burned the back of my throat the longer I sucked on the mint. Did not taste like berry whatsoever. Otherwise, I would have given it a 5th star. Please work on the taste.... the bitter after taste lasted a long time after, even after I ate a piece of regular candy.

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.