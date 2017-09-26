1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 7 other stores nearby
The next big thing is bursting with a bold new ﬂavor. Our Synergy Mints are the best of both worlds thanks to equal parts CBD and THC. These easy-to-dose mints produce a well-rounded eﬀect that’s greater than the sum of the individual cannabinoids. * Available in 200 mg (40 ct) and 300 mg (60 ct) in select markets - Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose - Sold in child-resistant blister packs - 20, 5 MG THC/ 5 MG CBD mints per package - Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation - Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
on September 26th, 2017
Got some while in Vegas to medicate with. As far as medicating, they did a great job. The taste seriously needs some work. It was severely bitter and burned the back of my throat the longer I sucked on the mint. Did not taste like berry whatsoever. Otherwise, I would have given it a 5th star. Please work on the taste.... the bitter after taste lasted a long time after, even after I ate a piece of regular candy.