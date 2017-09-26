MistaJayHaHaHa on September 26th, 2017

Got some while in Vegas to medicate with. As far as medicating, they did a great job. The taste seriously needs some work. It was severely bitter and burned the back of my throat the longer I sucked on the mint. Did not taste like berry whatsoever. Otherwise, I would have given it a 5th star. Please work on the taste.... the bitter after taste lasted a long time after, even after I ate a piece of regular candy.