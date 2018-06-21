1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A refreshing take on a crisp, classic flavor, our Watermelon Dew Drops are infused with pure, extracted THC and accompanied with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing. It’s like we squeezed both the flavor and mindset of summertime into a single bottle. - Discreet option for THC administration with a low glycemic index - Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing - For fastest absorption, apply Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds - Dixie Dew Drops are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
on June 21st, 2018
Very tasty drops! 🍉🍉🍉 Nice dosing! Great for the price 🤑🤑 Very fast and effective and great way to accurately dose as needed!