Dixie Brands
Watermelon Dew Drops - 100mg
Product rating:
About this product
A refreshing take on a crisp, classic flavor, our Watermelon Dew Drops are infused with pure, extracted THC and accompanied with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing. It’s like we squeezed both the flavor and mindset of summertime into a single bottle.
- Discreet option for THC administration with a low glycemic index
- Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing
- For fastest absorption, apply Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds
- Dixie Dew Drops are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
- Discreet option for THC administration with a low glycemic index
- Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing
- For fastest absorption, apply Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds
- Dixie Dew Drops are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!