About this product

A refreshing take on a crisp, classic flavor, our Watermelon Dew Drops are infused with pure, extracted THC and accompanied with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing. It’s like we squeezed both the flavor and mindset of summertime into a single bottle.



- Discreet option for THC administration with a low glycemic index

- Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing

- For fastest absorption, apply Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds

- Dixie Dew Drops are triple lab tested for consistency and quality