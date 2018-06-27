1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
A refreshing take on a crisp, classic flavor, let our Watermelon Synergy Dew Drops relieve what ails you. Synergy is a lot more than a buzzword. It’s what makes a whole greater than the sum of it’s parts. And it’s what gives our Synergy Dew Drops their powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects. You see, we formulate all of our Synergy products with a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD (the cannabinoid most commonly associated with the medical benefits of marijuana). So you get a milder high with noticeable health benefits. - Synergy products are formulated with both THC and CBD in a 1:1 ratio - For fastest absorption, apply Synergy Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds - Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing - Delivers a milder high with noticeable health benefits - Synergy Dew Drops reduce anxiety, pain, inflammation and neurotoxicity - This tincture provides powerful medical benefits with a low glycemic index -Dixie Synergy products are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
on June 27th, 2018
MOST COMMON OPENING REMARK WHEN WRITING A REVIEW: "I've tried everything for relief from Neuropathic pain". No, friend, you haven't. Until I tried Silver State Wellness; Dixie Dew Drops, I've thought I'd tried everything for Neuropathic pain. Opioids - Nope. Vaping Sativa - Nope. Vaping Indica - Nope. Vaping Hybrids - Nope. Silver State Wellness; Dixie Dew Drops - Yes! It doesn't make me high - rather - "comfortable." However, it did transform the pain in both feet to a sensation similar to a warm, comfy vibration. OK. I've done my brother to brother recommendation. When you get tired of tolerating pain, you'll make more and more excuses. Once you've tossed and turned, you'll remember what your Uncle Willie prescribed. Once you finally decided to trade pain for a quite vibration, you'll stop tossing and turning. I'd wish you good luck. But, you don't need luck, just Silver State Wellness; Dixie Dew Drops.
on December 23rd, 2017
I have degenerative disc disease and have had multiple invasive procedures and until a few months ago I was also taking high dose narcotics daily for years. Today I tried these drops today and i am so blown away by the results!!! I can honestly say that this is the most relief I have experienced in years. For my pain this is by far the most effective treatment I have tried, more effective than any narcotic ( I've been on most of them at one point) I can't express how amazing it is to all of a sudden be able to move without excruciating pain. Thank you