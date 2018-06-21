Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Root Beer has come a long way since its commercial debut in 1800’s. We’ve taken the classic earthy, spicy bite and added pure extracted THC to lighten the mood and help put this beverage in its rightful place. This soda classic finds it highest form yet. *Also Available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets* -Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose. -Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors. -Homogenization technology increases bio-availability, and reduces uptake time. -First of its kind and exclusive to Dixie, the child resistant bottle is designed to hold carbonation. INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Citrus Extract, THC Oil, Phosphoric Acid [preservative], Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].
on June 21st, 2018
Tastes great!! 😋🍻🍻 Perfect dosing! Love the fact they don't use junk fillers for flavor and preservatives
on November 24th, 2017
If blindfolded, I wouldn't be able to tell the difference between this and virgin root beer. Delicious. Oh, and I also lost track of space and time. Probably not wise to drink the entire bottle in one serving as I did. Fun as hell though.