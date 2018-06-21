 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Root Beer Elixir - 100mg

Root Beer Elixir - 100mg

by Dixie Brands

About this product

Root Beer has come a long way since its commercial debut in 1800’s. We’ve taken the classic earthy, spicy bite and added pure extracted THC to lighten the mood and help put this beverage in its rightful place. This soda classic finds it highest form yet. *Also Available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets* -Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose. -Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors. -Homogenization technology increases bio-availability, and reduces uptake time. -First of its kind and exclusive to Dixie, the child resistant bottle is designed to hold carbonation. INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Citrus Extract, THC Oil, Phosphoric Acid [preservative], Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].

2 customer reviews

drgreenthumb928

Tastes great!! 😋🍻🍻 Perfect dosing! Love the fact they don't use junk fillers for flavor and preservatives

Michael1977

If blindfolded, I wouldn't be able to tell the difference between this and virgin root beer. Delicious. Oh, and I also lost track of space and time. Probably not wise to drink the entire bottle in one serving as I did. Fun as hell though.

About this brand

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.