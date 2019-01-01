 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. SYNERGY Cool: 1:1 CBD & THC Cooling Balm

SYNERGY Cool: 1:1 CBD & THC Cooling Balm

by Dixie Brands

Cannabinoids

THC
50.0mg
CBD
50.0mg
Feel the arctic chill of icy cool comfort. SYNERGY Cool contains a restorative blend of over 20 essential oils, including peppermint oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, pine needle oil, and German chamomile flower oil, to maximize surface-area healing and aromatherapy benefits. Ideal for: Hydrating damaged skin Muscle cramps Itching and irritation Promoting blood flow Skin repair and rejuvenation

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.