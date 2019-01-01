SYNERGY Cool: 1:1 CBD & THC Cooling Balm
Cannabinoids
- THC
- 50.0mg
- CBD
- 50.0mg
$32.00
About this product
Feel the arctic chill of icy cool comfort. SYNERGY Cool contains a restorative blend of over 20 essential oils, including peppermint oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, pine needle oil, and German chamomile flower oil, to maximize surface-area healing and aromatherapy benefits. Ideal for: Hydrating damaged skin Muscle cramps Itching and irritation Promoting blood flow Skin repair and rejuvenation
About this brand
Dixie Brands
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.