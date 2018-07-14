Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
$25.00MSRP
Our premium, sustainability-sourced milk chocolate is now available perfectly balanced with equal parts CBD and THC. The anti-anxiety and anti-inflammation benefits of CBD combined with THC’s natural stress relieving properties make for a more effective experience than THC alone.
on July 14th, 2018
These are the best for pain relief I have ever found. I am a regular smoker but this beats smoking for pain, hands down! Probably safer too. Two squares is enough for those with high tolerance. Three for more severe aches. I have been diagnosed with a certain arthritis. I've been prescribed opiates and Naproxen Sodium. This chocolate is a blessing! Please never stop making it!
on May 10th, 2018
What a great addition to my morning coffee. It's great not going through so much pain everyday. Keep up the good work. Would love to see more 1 to 1 products.