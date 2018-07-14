 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. SYNERGY Milk Chocolate 1:1

SYNERGY Milk Chocolate 1:1

by Dixie Brands

Dixie Brands Edibles Chocolates SYNERGY Milk Chocolate 1:1

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Our premium, sustainability-sourced milk chocolate is now available perfectly balanced with equal parts CBD and THC. The anti-anxiety and anti-inflammation benefits of CBD combined with THC’s natural stress relieving properties make for a more effective experience than THC alone.

careful193

These are the best for pain relief I have ever found. I am a regular smoker but this beats smoking for pain, hands down! Probably safer too. Two squares is enough for those with high tolerance. Three for more severe aches. I have been diagnosed with a certain arthritis. I've been prescribed opiates and Naproxen Sodium. This chocolate is a blessing! Please never stop making it!

CindyLouHoo

What a great addition to my morning coffee. It's great not going through so much pain everyday. Keep up the good work. Would love to see more 1 to 1 products.

About this brand

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.