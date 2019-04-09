OtterSen on April 9th, 2019

This was my first experience with cannabis (aside from CBD oil, which was from hemp and not cannabis). I was suffering from chronic insomnia (over a month I averaged 1 hr/night of sleep) and was desperate for a solution. The prescription meds (I tried three) were causing scary side effects and I felt that I had no other options. CBD oil had stopped my constant muscle spasms and eye twitching (which developed around the second week of my insomnia) and so cannabis was on my radar as a potential solution. I went to the dispensary and explained my problem and they recommended this Dixie Tropic Twist gummy edible. My wife and I ate a delicious lunch at a nearby Mexican restaurant and then I ate one of these gummies at around 1:30PM. The way I ate it was to let the entire thing dissolve in my mouth, slowly. No chewing. Back at our hotel room (we made a trip for this purpose) I was lying in one bed, just relaxing, while my wife lay in the other bed and was watching TV (I wasn't watching it, but I could hear it). At around 2:30 PM I became aware that I was able to decide whether I wanted to understand the TV (english) or whether I wanted to just hear it as if it was a language I didn't know - just sound. I was puzzling over this (it turns out that English sounds kinda like Chinese if you don't understand it... lol) and wondered to myself if it was normal to be able to do this, when suddenly it felt like all of the light in the universe sucked into my head and there was a resonant "BOOM" of exploding light within my head. This wasn't painful at all, but rather it was a profound sensation. After that, things got interesting. My sense of time warped. Sometimes a minute would last much longer than usual (this was the more frequent case), but sometimes many minutes would fly by in an instant. My perceptions were shifted. I got very chatty with my wife and found myself making all sorts of amusing observations. She was sober, but we were both laughing.. and she kept on telling me to keep it down because my laughter kept on escalating in volume. I couldn't help but snicker more ever time I'd respond to her, "SHHHH...." (with a huge grin). And then the sex started, and basically went on for the next eight hours (I was peaked for 8 hours and hand an additional 10-hour tail after that peak). I became so insatiably horny for my wife that I lost track of the times we f**ked. At one point in the night (morning?) I remember her saying, "You're still going?!" in amazed wonder, and she then said, "I'm worn raw!" So I think "Bordello" is an appropriate name for this strain. Although the timing was terrible - I was expecting a sleep remedy and instead got a ride on the funnest and most sexually satisfying train of my life - overall it was an amazingly positive experience. I can't help but think that certain strains of cannabis are *the* solution to any couple who wants/needs to be closer. We've never had such an incredible night. Thank you!