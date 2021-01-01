 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Citradol

Citradol

by DNA Genetics

Write a review
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Citradol
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Citradol
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Citradol

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Citradol, a Sativa dominant hybrid is the offspring of Clementine and X18 Pure Pakistani. A potent strain with a relatively high THC percentage. Citradol’s buds are both dark and light green with orange hairs surrounded by rich trichomes alongside a sweet and citrusy aroma. Clementine x X18 Pure Pakistani Connect & Socialize Sativa Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Sweet, Fruity, Acidic Effects: Happy, Euphoric, Creative

About this brand

DNA Genetics Logo
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review