Citradol, a Sativa dominant hybrid is the offspring of Clementine and X18 Pure Pakistani. A potent strain with a relatively high THC percentage. Citradol’s buds are both dark and light green with orange hairs surrounded by rich trichomes alongside a sweet and citrusy aroma. Clementine x X18 Pure Pakistani Connect & Socialize Sativa Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Sweet, Fruity, Acidic Effects: Happy, Euphoric, Creative
DNA Genetics
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.
