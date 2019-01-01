Doctor Terpene offers Cannabis with Purpose: PAIN, SLEEP, ENERGY, RELAX, CBD 1:1 and SEXTIVA. PAIN - The condition mostly commonly treated with cannabis. SLEEP - Insomnia is the second most commonly treated condition. CBD 1:1 - Our most popular capsule puts a smile on any face. RELAX - Mellow out stress and anxiety. ENERGY - Crush your to-do's or your blues / depression. SEXTIVA - Created to enhance the most popular activity… Predictable, Enjoyable and Targeted Cannabinoid and Terpene Science Formulations leveraging The Entourage Effect to Improve Your Life. Distributed in Oregon by NovaPaths.com Doctor Terpene is advised and directed by a Physician Board. These Board Certified Medical Doctors have a minimum of ten years, and as many as twenty years of experience in cannabis therapy. The Physician Board identifies therapy and product opportunities, compiles research, and directs product development, including formulations, dosage and indications. TERPENES Terpenes are a large and diverse class of organic compounds, produced by a variety of plants, including cannabis. Cannabis contains hundreds of terpenes. Terpenes are responsible for the smell and taste of cannabis as well as many of the beneficial properties. Each cannabis strain has a profile comprised of the concentrations and relative proportions of each terpene. For example, Indica is rich in the terpene Myrcene, known to induce relaxation. While Sativa is high in limonene and other terpenes related to alertness and energy, as well as lemon and citrus flavor. Terpenes work in combination with cannabinoids, including THC and CBD, to enhance these effects. The synergy of terpenes and cannabinoids is the Entourage Effect. ENTOURAGE EFFECT The synergy of terpenes and cannabinoids is the Entourage Effect. The combination is greater than the sum of the individual compounds. Pioneering Israeli researchers Shimon Ben-Shabat and Raphael Mechoulam first articulated the synergy of cannabinoids and terpenes in 1998. Working together, the compounds in cannabis complement one another like the human endocannabinoid system. The entourage effect is responsible for many of the therapeutic benefits in cannabis and in Doctor Terpene formulations. WHY LOW DOSE? Patient response to most medications is a bell-shaped curve. Too little is ineffective and too much results in diminishing efficacy. Each individual responds differently as well. Low dosage allows the patient to titrate the desired effect. For many patients, less is more. WHY DOCTOR TERPENE? Today, individual strains and hybrids have been cultivated to offer combinations of terpenes and cannabinoids with desirable effects. But there is no perfect strain for Sleep, nor for Energy or Pain. To optimize medicinal and psychoactive benefits requires specific formulations - Terpene Science. Doctor Terpene has developed precise formulations for the treatment of specific conditions. Natural terpenes are added to the optimum levels for the desired effect. The result is The Perfect Strain. CAPSULES are: Long-Lasting – 3 to 4 times longer than smoking Predictable – Precise dosage. No edible nightmares. Discreet – No smoke, nobody notices. Convenient – Anywhere, anytime. Safer – No smoking. Targeted – Address specific conditions including pain, insomnia, mood, lethargy, stress and anxiety. Cost Effective – An affordable capsule lasts all day, or night. Cartridges are: Fast Acting - feel better in moments Flexible - dial-in the right dosage throughout the day, and night.