 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Dollar Dose Crumble

Dollar Dose Crumble

by Dollar Dose

Write a review
Dollar Dose Concentrates Terpenes Dollar Dose Crumble
Dollar Dose Concentrates Terpenes Dollar Dose Crumble

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Dollar Dose crumble is purged for extended times at low temperatures in a vacuum oven to ensure the preservation of terpenes and create a better-tasting concentrate for you, our friends. Each batch is meticulously made and packaged right here in Santa Cruz - buy local! Available in GOLD, SILVER, and PENNYWISE (see below for details). All tiers available in NICKEL DOSES (0.5 grams) and DIME DOSES (1.0 grams). GOLD: Extracted from Dollar Dose's top tier of flower, our GOLD CRUMBLE is sure to give you the high you are looking for. Strains vary depending on our current crop and what makes it to the top of our list. SILVER: Extracted from our 2nd tier of flower, our SILVER CRUMBLE offers an alternative to our GOLD tier. This product is perfect for those looking for an awesome high but wanting to save a little bit of that hard earned cash. Strains vary depending on our current crop. PENNYWISE: Extracted from our 3rd tier of flower, Our PENNYWISE CRUMBLE allows you to enjoy a great high without breaking the bank.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dollar Dose Logo
Anticipating the needs of moderate cannabis consumers, frugal shoppers, and people of modest means, our team works together to concoct and distribute the most delicious, convenient and thrifty dose of cannabis on the market for the very best price. The product mission can best be summarized by the words, “Low cost, low dose.”