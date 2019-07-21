jennyvedo
on July 21st, 2019
This cream works great!
$39.99MSRP
Magnesium and CBD Oil work in perfect synergy to provide support to body systems and impact overall health. Both of these powerful elements have long been prized for their reputed ability to help with the following: Muscle Cramping & Strains Arthritis Fibromyalgia Difficulty sleeping & Insomnia Anxiety & Panic Growing Pains Restless Legs Migraines….And More! Which is why our customers rave about our powerfully effective Magnesium + CBD infused body cream! Combining both science and nature to guide our formulations, magnesium chloride and Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract is delicately infused into organic mango butter, organic shea butter and organic coconut oil and blended into a perfectly whipped cream that is gentle, moisturizing smooth and effective.
on May 19th, 2019
My favorite cream by far!! Miracle cream!! Love the scents, peppermint menthol my fav!! Five stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🙃
on May 16th, 2019
Awesome cream which I carry with me everywhere due to size convenience. Great for soothing pain and relieving anxiety on the go.