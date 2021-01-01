Dope Minerals
About this product
Magnesium and CBD Oil work in perfect synergy to provide support to body systems and impact overall health. Both of these powerful elements have long been prized for their reputed ability to help with the following:
Muscle Cramping & Strains
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Difficulty sleeping & Insomnia
Anxiety & Panic
Growing Pains
Restless Legs
Migraines….And More!
Which is why our customers rave about our powerfully effective Magnesium + CBD infused body cream!
Combining both science and nature to guide our formulations, magnesium chloride and Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract is delicately infused into organic mango butter, organic shea butter and organic coconut oil and blended into a perfectly whipped cream that is gentle, moisturizing smooth and effective.
