  Buddha Tahoe OG

Buddha Tahoe OG

by Double Dutch Farms

Buddha Tahoe OG

About this product

Buddha Tahoe OG is a one-of-a-kind sativa-dominant hybrid that exhibits both pungent and potent characteristics. A third-place winner at the 2011 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup, this OG gives off a strong earthy aroma with a subtle tinge of citrus. It’s dense, compact flowers display soft violet hues that make Buddha Tahoe OG as easy on the eyes as it is on the nose.

About this strain

Buddha Tahoe

Buddha Tahoe

Buddha Tahoe is what you get when Big Buddha Seeds reverses Cali Connection’s Tahoe OG Kush to create their own rendition of this indica staple. Like its OG ancestors, Buddha Tahoe maintains a zesty lemon and earthy hash aroma typical of kush varieties. Potent and long-lasting, Buddha Tahoe launches you into to the highest level of cerebral euphoria which won this strain 3rd place in the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

We are two Dutch Brothers committed to setting an ethical, responsible example through research and advocacy in an effort to challenge the antiquated status quo of cannabis and its effects.   We are dedicated to building mutually-sustainable relationships between producers, stores, and communities in order to further the love, generosity, and acceptance that is the culture of cannabis.   Together, let’s move cannabis forward.