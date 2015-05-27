Loading…
Double Dutch Farms

Buddha Tahoe OG

IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Buddha Tahoe OG is a one-of-a-kind sativa-dominant hybrid that exhibits both pungent and potent characteristics. A third-place winner at the 2011 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup, this OG gives off a strong earthy aroma with a subtle tinge of citrus. It’s dense, compact flowers display soft violet hues that make Buddha Tahoe OG as easy on the eyes as it is on the nose.

Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
