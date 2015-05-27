Double Dutch Farms
Buddha Tahoe OG
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Buddha Tahoe OG is a one-of-a-kind sativa-dominant hybrid that exhibits both pungent and potent characteristics. A third-place winner at the 2011 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup, this OG gives off a strong earthy aroma with a subtle tinge of citrus. It’s dense, compact flowers display soft violet hues that make Buddha Tahoe OG as easy on the eyes as it is on the nose.
Buddha Tahoe effects
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
