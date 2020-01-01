Big Bud®
by Advanced Nutrients
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Down To Earth™ Rock Phosphate is essential for building soil phosphate levels for long term plant productivity and for preventing calcium deficient soils. It should be applied to soils prior to planting and can be mixed with compost or manures for additional soil building benefits. This premium powder grade is an excellent nutrient resource for all types of flowering plants including bulbs, fruits, shrubs, trees and vegetables.
Be the first to review this product.