About this product
The Dr. Dabber SWITCH is quite simply, the next generation of vaporizer. Utilizing patent pending induction heating technology, the SWITCH delivers unparalleled performance with absolutely no compromise. This IS the next level.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Dr. Dabber
For years the team behind Dr Dabber Vaporizer Pens & Vape Accessories has searched high and low for the ultimate vaporizing experience. An experience that minimizes health risks without sacrificing enjoyment or flavor. Although many novel concepts were available, none were able to achieve the perfect balance we were looking for. So, we set out on a mission to create the ideal Vaporizer Pen.