250mg D8 Gummies
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Try our new and exclusive 250mg D8 Gummies! Dr. Strains CBD's premium D8 gummies are made from our premium greenhouse grown hemp flower. Each 5 pack contains 250mg of D8 with assorted flavors for only $11.99! Our Delta-8 gummies assorted flavors in each pack grape orange strawberry lemon
About this brand
Dr. Strains CBD
Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!
