About this product

Vegan friendly CBD gummies 250mg in every package! 10 count in the package, assorted flavor gummies. Will come in: Strawberry, Orange and Grape. Vegan-friendly and multivitamin that is completely THC free!! For those who want to find other ways to consume CBD, our customers have claimed that these delicious delights simply melt in your mouth and are complimentary to our hemp flower.