250mg Vegan Gummies

by Dr. Strains CBD

About this product

Vegan friendly CBD gummies 250mg in every package! 10 count in the package, assorted flavor gummies. Will come in: Strawberry, Orange and Grape. Vegan-friendly and multivitamin that is completely THC free!! For those who want to find other ways to consume CBD, our customers have claimed that these delicious delights simply melt in your mouth and are complimentary to our hemp flower.

About this brand

Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!