Bubba Kush Delta 8 D8 Hemp Flower

About this product

For limited time only our Bubba Kush Delta 8 D8 Hemp Flower is only $29.99 for a 1/2 oz! This D8 flower has a fruity smell and well enhance relaxation due to its high content of D8 / Delta 8 which is over 23%! Packed with a mixture of natural terpene profiles ranging from; myrcene to limonene this strain will help with relaxation and anxiety.

About this brand

Whether you’re looking for wholesale hemp or hemp flower for sale; Dr. Strains always provides our customers with unbeatable prices. We’re experts in the hemp industry and work with reputable hemp farmers some farms with over 100 years combined hemp farming experience!

