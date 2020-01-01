Chemdawg Shake
by SunMed Growers
3.5 grams
$35.00
In-store only 54.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$3.79MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Space Particles are the tiny nugs and shake from our hand made moon rocks. The quality of our moon rock shake is just at nice as our moon rock nugs but already broken down for you and at a fraction of the cost! They are sold in 1 gram increments at an out of this world price of just $4.99! Fresh in stock today!!
Be the first to review this product.