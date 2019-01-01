About this product
It’s potent! The Delta 9 vape pen features all-natural cannabis oil with 90 percent delta-9 THC. Delta 9 vape oil has pure cannabis flavor. Its terpenes reflect the citrusy Lemon OG strain. To make dosing easy, each pen is ready for 100 equal draws. Enjoy the effects of THC on its own, or combine this pen with a CBD product.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
dr.delights
dr. delights is a Santa Cruz-based company specializing in high-end cannabis vape pens, tinctures, and topicals that target specific wellness goals such as mood elevation and relaxation. Developed with doctors and pharmacists, each dr. delights vape pen formula is unique for reflecting groundbreaking research about THC and CBD supplementation, while being enhanced with time-tested essential oils and other popular plant extracts. Our focus is helping people achieve peak performance and feel delightfully healthy. dr. delights lab-approved vape pens are solvent free. All ingredients are natural, non-GMO, lab-tested and California grown.