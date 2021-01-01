Strawnana Delta-8 Cartridge
About this product
1 gram Delta-8 Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins. Strawnana is a hybrid strain that is genetic cross between Banana Kush and the "Strawberry" phenotype of Bubble Gum -Strawnana (Strawberry Banana).
About this brand
DRIP Cannabinoids
DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind. We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.
