Buddha Tahoe, also known as reversed Tahoe OG is a well balanced indica-dominant hybrid. Its highly potent buds exude a unique zesty lemon taste thats accented by a pungent kush and earthy aroma. This strain is excellent for treating inflammation, multiple sclerosis and eating disorders; it has also been found to be beneficial for the patients undertaking chemotherapy.
Buddha Tahoe is what you get when Big Buddha Seeds reverses Cali Connection’s Tahoe OG Kush to create their own rendition of this indica staple. Like its OG ancestors, Buddha Tahoe maintains a zesty lemon and earthy hash aroma typical of kush varieties. Potent and long-lasting, Buddha Tahoe launches you into to the highest level of cerebral euphoria which won this strain 3rd place in the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup.