Buddha Tahoe

by DTF - Downtown Flower

$15.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buddha Tahoe, also known as reversed Tahoe OG is a well balanced indica-dominant hybrid. Its highly potent buds exude a unique zesty lemon taste thats accented by a pungent kush and earthy aroma. This strain is excellent for treating inflammation, multiple sclerosis and eating disorders; it has also been found to be beneficial for the patients undertaking chemotherapy.

About this strain

Buddha Tahoe is what you get when Big Buddha Seeds reverses Cali Connection’s Tahoe OG Kush to create their own rendition of this indica staple. Like its OG ancestors, Buddha Tahoe maintains a zesty lemon and earthy hash aroma typical of kush varieties. Potent and long-lasting, Buddha Tahoe launches you into to the highest level of cerebral euphoria which won this strain 3rd place in the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor. Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony. Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers. Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days. The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.