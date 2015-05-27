DTF - Downtown Flower
Buddha Tahoe
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Buddha Tahoe, also known as reversed Tahoe OG is a well balanced indica-dominant hybrid. Its highly potent buds exude a unique zesty lemon taste thats accented by a pungent kush and earthy aroma. This strain is excellent for treating inflammation, multiple sclerosis and eating disorders; it has also been found to be beneficial for the patients undertaking chemotherapy.
Buddha Tahoe effects
Reported by real people like you
76 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!