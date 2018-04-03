 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Critical 2.0

by DTF - Downtown Flower

$18.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Critical 2.0 a indica-dominant hybrid created through crossing the classic Critical Plus with itself. It packs a potent lemony pine aroma with a sweet citrus flavor,  a strain with a magnificent taste! This bud brings on potent effects that will leave a feeling of euphoria with a relaxing body high. Critical 2.0 is recommended for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, mood swings, and chronic stress or anxiety.

1 customer review

98Leafing

its an indica but you do feel the sativa. very potent and gets u stoned and hearing weird shit fast

About this strain

Critical Plus 2.0 is the double-deep cross of the award-winning Dinafem Seeds original, Critical Plus. Known for its speedy flowering time and zesty lemon aroma, Critical Plus 2.0 is a great option for first-time gardeners looking for a deeply relaxing buzz and a healthy yield. It exhibits exceptionally pungent notes of lemon, incense, and exotic wood. Dinafem recommends using a strong carbon filter during flowering as the aroma of the maturing buds is robust. Critical Plus 2.0 lends itself to deep relaxation and stress relief. 

About this brand

DTF - Downtown Flower Logo
The Downtown Cultivation facility uses a combination of methods to ensure that DTF-Downtown Flower is the highest quality product we can grow indoor. Our pesticide free growing is enabled by natural ecosystem management of beneficial insects to keep our garden in harmony. Our special handling processes ensure that our product never touches a surface until it reaches transport. We ensure all the glands on the outside of the plant are left intact, by hang transporting and drying our product. Trimmers handle the product by the stems only allowing us to reach terpene rich flowers. Cold Curing ensures that our product is stored at very cold temperatures to retain all natural terpenes, and controlled humidity levels result in product drying at the slowest rate possible - at least a minimum of 14 days. The result is that each strain’s unique traits are exemplified in this process. When you use Downtown Flower, the last taste will be as good as the first hit.