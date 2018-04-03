98Leafing
on April 3rd, 2018
its an indica but you do feel the sativa. very potent and gets u stoned and hearing weird shit fast
$18.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Critical 2.0 a indica-dominant hybrid created through crossing the classic Critical Plus with itself. It packs a potent lemony pine aroma with a sweet citrus flavor, a strain with a magnificent taste! This bud brings on potent effects that will leave a feeling of euphoria with a relaxing body high. Critical 2.0 is recommended for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, mood swings, and chronic stress or anxiety.
Critical Plus 2.0 is the double-deep cross of the award-winning Dinafem Seeds original, Critical Plus. Known for its speedy flowering time and zesty lemon aroma, Critical Plus 2.0 is a great option for first-time gardeners looking for a deeply relaxing buzz and a healthy yield. It exhibits exceptionally pungent notes of lemon, incense, and exotic wood. Dinafem recommends using a strong carbon filter during flowering as the aroma of the maturing buds is robust. Critical Plus 2.0 lends itself to deep relaxation and stress relief.