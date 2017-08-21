ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critical Plus
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Critical Plus

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 170 reviews

Critical Plus

aka Critical+

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 170 reviews

Critical Plus

Critical Plus (or Critical +) is a cross of Skunk and Big Bud that won the first Highlife Cup in Barcelona and has gone on to find a small but loyal following in regions of the USA, particularly the PNW and Desert SW. This fast growing strain produces huge yields of dense, extremely resinous flowers with an intense aroma of skunk and citrus. Featuring a delicious lemon-lime flavor, Critical Plus is a great mood enhancer, giving users a pleasant, creative head high along with a deeply relaxing body buzz. This strain may be potentially useful in treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, fibromyalgia, and migraines.

Effects

Show all

117 people reported 857 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 58%
Creative 46%
Uplifted 41%
Euphoric 34%
Stress 34%
Depression 31%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 24%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 8%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

170

write a review

Find Critical Plus nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Critical Plus nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Critical Plus
First strain child
Critical Cheese
child
Second strain child
Critical Plus 2.0
child

Products with Critical Plus

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Critical Plus nearby.

Most popular in