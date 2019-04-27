TORI947 on November 28th, 2018

This is a huge press in a tiny package! It only weighs 35lbs, but presses as well as my larger shop press in the garage! The press incorporates a power save mode that is fully settable by the user. The electronics package is superb, and accurate by any standard. Heating time of the large 2.5x6 inch plates is good for plates this size and heat distribution is very even. I have only pressed amounts up to 14 grams so far, but this is capable of pressing larger quantities. There is a built in timer that is activated by the press of a button. The unit is attractive enough to be kept inside the house with no objections from anyone here. Jacking requires the normal amount of hand pressure, but the built in handle is perfect for keeping the press steady as you increase the jacking pressure. The frame of this SS press will become warm, but not hot after a pressing session. It is my understanding that the 7-ton bottle jack can be replaced easily by the user with a 5 or 7 ton jack, if needed. Quality is excellent and the welds are very smooth and even. The package was unmarked (appreciated), and very heavy duty . There was a custom fit foam insert making sure all stayed in place. I was waiting for a good quality press at a reasonable price. THIS IS IT!!!! If you are looking for a press..don't even think about it..buy this one!