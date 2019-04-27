Dulytek® DHP7 Hydraulic Rosin Press generates up to 7 Tons of crushing force squeezing herbs to capture every last drop of precious solventless oil. The machine is equipped with 6 by 2.5 inch insulated solid aluminum dual heating plates, precise temperature and timer control with a built-in power conservation option, and a carrying handle. The pressure and ram speed is controlled by simple pumping of the cranking handle. The press comes with a 3-prong power cord, pump handle, and instruction manual.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 14000 lbs / 7 Tons
Heating plate size: 6.0 x 2.5 inch / 152 x 64 mm
Maximum temperature: 750 °F / 340 °C
Power: 420 W
Current: 3.8 A
Voltage: 110 V
Weight: 34 lbs / 15.5 kg
Dimensions: 11 x 10 x 17 inch / 28 x 25 x 43 cm
Package dimensions: 14 x 12 x 21 inch / 36 x 31 x 53 cm
Package weight (with the product): 39 lb / 17.8 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 3 years for other parts
Purchased the DM1005 and was very impressed on the quality. Recently upgraded to the DHP7 and is 10xs better. This unit is so simple to use with the hydraulic pump and with 7 Tons of pressure ensures you can squeeze every last bits out. Saves time and is built to last. Would highly recommend this unit.
This is a huge press in a tiny package! It only weighs 35lbs, but presses as well as my larger shop press in the garage! The press incorporates a power save mode that is fully settable by the user. The electronics package is superb, and accurate by any standard. Heating time of the large 2.5x6 inch plates is good for plates this size and heat distribution is very even. I have only pressed amounts up to 14 grams so far, but this is capable of pressing larger quantities. There is a built in timer that is activated by the press of a button. The unit is attractive enough to be kept inside the house with no objections from anyone here.
Jacking requires the normal amount of hand pressure, but the built in handle is perfect for keeping the press steady as you increase the jacking pressure. The frame of this SS press will become warm, but not hot after a pressing session. It is my understanding that the 7-ton bottle jack can be replaced easily by the user with a 5 or 7 ton jack, if needed.
Quality is excellent and the welds are very smooth and even. The package was unmarked (appreciated), and very heavy duty . There was a custom fit foam insert making sure all stayed in place. I was waiting for a good quality press at a reasonable price. THIS IS IT!!!! If you are looking for a press..don't even think about it..buy this one!
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.