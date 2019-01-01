2 Ton Dulytek® DW4000 Handwheel Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction
In Dulytek DW4000® Handwheel Rosin Heat Press, the desired pressure is achieved by turning the wheel conveniently located on the side of the machine. With 3-ton pressing force, the DW4000 is suitable for an individual user and features 2 by 4 inches solid aluminum plates that provide even heat distribution throughout rosin concentrate oil extraction process, two separate microprocessor-controlled temperature and timer panels, and a sturdy handle that makes the machine easy to lift and move. The press comes with a 3-prong power cord and instruction manual. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 6000 lbs / 3 Tons Heating plate size: 4 x 2 inch / 100 x 50 mm Maximum temperature: 750 °F / 399 °C Power: 500 W Current: 4.5 A Voltage: 110 V Weight: 42 lbs / 19 kg Dimensions: 17.9 x 10 x 10 inch / 45.5 x 25.5 x 25.5 cm Package dimensions: 20.7 x 12.8 x 12.8 inch / 52.5 x 32.5 x 32.5 cm Package weight (with the product): 46.3 lb / 21 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 3 years for other parts Discreet Packaging Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
