  5. 2 Ton Dulytek® DW4000 Handwheel Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction

2 Ton Dulytek® DW4000 Handwheel Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction

by Dulytek

In Dulytek DW4000® Handwheel Rosin Heat Press, the desired pressure is achieved by turning the wheel conveniently located on the side of the machine. With 3-ton pressing force, the DW4000 is suitable for an individual user and features 2 by 4 inches solid aluminum plates that provide even heat distribution throughout rosin concentrate oil extraction process, two separate microprocessor-controlled temperature and timer panels, and a sturdy handle that makes the machine easy to lift and move. The press comes with a 3-prong power cord and instruction manual. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 6000 lbs / 3 Tons Heating plate size: 4 x 2 inch / 100 x 50 mm Maximum temperature: 750 °F / 399 °C Power: 500 W Current: 4.5 A Voltage: 110 V Weight: 42 lbs / 19 kg Dimensions: 17.9 x 10 x 10 inch / 45.5 x 25.5 x 25.5 cm Package dimensions: 20.7 x 12.8 x 12.8 inch / 52.5 x 32.5 x 32.5 cm Package weight (with the product): 46.3 lb / 21 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 3 years for other parts Discreet Packaging Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.