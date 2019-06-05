Delarmon
on June 5th, 2019
bought three or four different rosin heat presses with minimal to fair results... this machine takes it to a new level from ease-of-use to performance to overall results of product you will not find anything better for the price... I am a legal medical patient just an fyi. Thx For the awesome machine will use it for a long time Spending money on a machine that helps produce the best medicine on the planet with the convenience of doing it right at home one of the best buys I’ve done