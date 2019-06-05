Getbakedcc on February 4th, 2019

Honestly I'm very disappointed in this press. Automatic push the button, yes that is a very nice touch but not when you have zero control over when it stops..... Just press the button and then it stops at 3 tons, 3 tons only and it will not let you stop and press at any other pressure. Also the counter is very confusing and counts down from your choice of 1000 seconds and downwards. The problem is nobody in the world knows the exact time they are squishing for it's better to have the counter count up words so that you can record how long you've been pushing for instead of trying to do the math in your head and on paper every single time. It's very confusing and there's no way to change it. Also a huge huge thing to know is that you can NOT make thca on this press. Or diamonds. You need to have a manual press for that because of the fact that they would never allow the user to control their own pressure. 3 tons is all you need though on the plus side for squishing flower. Max amount of grams I would be putting in there is 5.. so doesn't do crazy large amounts. But I'm just very very sad that I cannot do anything with it except for squish flower. and all because they never allowed to be pressure to be controlled by the user