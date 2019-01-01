 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Auto Blackberry Kush® is an automatic cross between Dutch Passion original Blueberry and a dark coloured resinous Kush hash-plant selected from our gene bank. Auto Blackberry Kush® has been introduced to offer a top quality indica with a heavy hitting stone together with a fresh fruity Kush taste. The Blueberry may slightly, but not always, dominate the Kush characteristics giving a sweeter and fruity influence together with the strong earthy indica contribution from the Kush. Auto Blackberry Kush® grows vigorously with a strong main bloom and numerous side branches typical of an indica autoflower. The majority of plants will show colour in the leaves/buds at harvest, occasionally the hard and compact buds may develop particularly dark colours. Auto Blackberry Kush® typically reaches around 0.75 - 1 metre and is ready to harvest about 10 weeks after germination when grown on a 20/4 light cycle. A superb new auto which has it all, highly recommended.

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.