About this product
One of the strongest THC-rich auto’s we have yet seen. Auto Cinderella Jack® is a feminized auto variety created together with Buddha Seeds, innovative auto breeders from Spain. The parent genetics were selected exclusively on THC levels and nothing else. Professional lab analysis was used at each stage of breeding to confirm high-THC foundation genetics over several generations and all individuals. Originally this project began with selected crossing of Cinderella 99 and Jack Herer. The auto genetics came from the Magnum genetic line which ensures harvest quantities are well above average. With THC levels of 20%++ this is one of the most potent auto varieties currently available.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cinderella 99
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply “Cindy,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She’s best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields. According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop. Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.