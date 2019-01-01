 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hollands Hope

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Hollands Hope

About this product

Hollands Hope® is a time honoured outdoor strain, one of the very first to be fully acclimatised and grown outdoors in Holland since the early 1980’s. Hollands Hope® is noted for its mold resistance, this is a hardy and reliable variety that is ready for harvest around the end of September or early October after around 8 weeks of flowering. This is a quality indica bred to tolerate the Dutch outdoor climate but it will grow well in other outdoor climates. The plants are typically 1-2m tall, this is a heavy yielding Indica strain with a real knockout stone and has been a favourite outdoor strain of ours since the beginning. Plants can yield anywhere from 100g to 1000g per plant depending on the growing conditions. Be careful not to give too much nutrition to Hollands Hope® as it can encourage too many leaves and actually reduce bud production. Buds typically reach 50cm in length and contain small leaves. Hollands Hope® has been a reliable and productive outdoor strain for many years, the smoke is quite sweet and the effect is a heavy, sit-down smoke that will be appreciated by recreational smokers and medical users alike.

About this strain

Holland's Hope

Holland's Hope

Holland's Hope was one of the first cannabis varieties designed for tough outdoor conditions. In the early 1980s, Holland's Hope was created by White Label Seed Company, a partner breeder of Sensi Seeds, and named for her ability to produce excellent results in a wet and unpredictable summer, giving hope to Holland's outdoor growers. Because she was bred for wet circumstances, Holland’s Hope is fungus-resistant. This pure indica produces solid, heavy buds that will provide you with a knock-down stone.

About this brand

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.