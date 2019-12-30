Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Garlic Mints Indica Flavor: Garlic Mints. We know. Not exactly the most appetizing name. But hear us out: there’s garlic on the nose, sure, but that leads to herbal, earthy goodness on the palate with a hint of wood. Word to the wise: keep this one discrete. Just like cooking with garlic, you can smell the pungent smoke on this coming from a mile away. Experience: Not that we’d ever condone playing hooky from work, but if, say, you happened to get “sick” (cough, cough) and had a whole day to yourself, this is the bud you want in your pocket. Cerebral mind buzzing eventually gives way to a total body experience that imparts a sense of calming euphoria… while completely laying you out on the couch.
on December 30th, 2019
I got this strain from THC, in Molalla, OR. Grown by Dutch Valley, rocking over 4% terps! The smell for me was more diesel like, which is probably the woody, earthiness others describe. I also get the hints of garlic notes mixed with the diesel smell. Its lovely, and very pungent. The bud is really beautiful. Tight, well structured buds, that are full and dense. Crystals cover the entire flower, making it have a really incredible color contrast with the white trichcomes and the dark hues of the flower. The High is next level. Instant cerebral high sets in, with a strong wave of euphoria (almost too much at first) and than instant body relaxation. The taste lingers on in your mouth for an hour or more after indulging. Its really impressive flavor and a high to match. I have been a daily smoker for 16 years now, meaning literally every day. I enjoy flower more than concentrates, so I search far and wide for potent and flavorful strains. This hits all of these marks and then some. I would rate this higher if I could. My pantheon has grown to include Garlic Mints from D.V.F. (I pick growers first, not just strains ;) along with Oregon Sunset from High Winds Farm, and Gelato 33 from Panda Farms, and Sunset MAC from NW Kind, as some of my favorite strains of 2019.
on December 7th, 2019
Truly love this strain for enjoying alone or with friends! Worth investing in for sure.
on November 22nd, 2019
Stinky dinky buds, small and tight with killer hits smell so good while I smoke. Very dense bud smelling just like garlic. Totally unique. I want more. All smiles with a heart body high. Smooth hits you can enjoy. Stoney for sure. I give it a 10.