 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Garlic Mints

Garlic Mints

by Dutch Valley Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Dutch Valley Farms Cannabis Flower Garlic Mints
Dutch Valley Farms Cannabis Flower Garlic Mints
Dutch Valley Farms Cannabis Flower Garlic Mints

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Garlic Mints Indica Flavor: Garlic Mints. We know. Not exactly the most appetizing name. But hear us out: there’s garlic on the nose, sure, but that leads to herbal, earthy goodness on the palate with a hint of wood. Word to the wise: keep this one discrete. Just like cooking with garlic, you can smell the pungent smoke on this coming from a mile away. Experience: Not that we’d ever condone playing hooky from work, but if, say, you happened to get “sick” (cough, cough) and had a whole day to yourself, this is the bud you want in your pocket. Cerebral mind buzzing eventually gives way to a total body experience that imparts a sense of calming euphoria… while completely laying you out on the couch.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

enjoiBHO

I got this strain from THC, in Molalla, OR. Grown by Dutch Valley, rocking over 4% terps! The smell for me was more diesel like, which is probably the woody, earthiness others describe. I also get the hints of garlic notes mixed with the diesel smell. Its lovely, and very pungent. The bud is really beautiful. Tight, well structured buds, that are full and dense. Crystals cover the entire flower, making it have a really incredible color contrast with the white trichcomes and the dark hues of the flower. The High is next level. Instant cerebral high sets in, with a strong wave of euphoria (almost too much at first) and than instant body relaxation. The taste lingers on in your mouth for an hour or more after indulging. Its really impressive flavor and a high to match. I have been a daily smoker for 16 years now, meaning literally every day. I enjoy flower more than concentrates, so I search far and wide for potent and flavorful strains. This hits all of these marks and then some. I would rate this higher if I could. My pantheon has grown to include Garlic Mints from D.V.F. (I pick growers first, not just strains ;) along with Oregon Sunset from High Winds Farm, and Gelato 33 from Panda Farms, and Sunset MAC from NW Kind, as some of my favorite strains of 2019.

Allihoff007

Truly love this strain for enjoying alone or with friends! Worth investing in for sure.

timpanof

Stinky dinky buds, small and tight with killer hits smell so good while I smoke. Very dense bud smelling just like garlic. Totally unique. I want more. All smiles with a heart body high. Smooth hits you can enjoy. Stoney for sure. I give it a 10.

About this brand

Dutch Valley Farms Logo
Keeping our word is crucial. What can we say—flakiness just isn’t in our DNA. That’s why when we promise you a consistently clean, high quality product, we mean it. And that unwavering guarantee comes from a genuine respect for the process and hyper-focused attention to the details. At Dutch Valley Farms, we’re not just concerned with high THC levels. We’re focused on the complete synergy of all the compounds, terpenes and cannabinoids that make up the plant. That means you can count on an unparalleled cannabis experience. And you can take that to the bank, er… dispensary.