enjoiBHO on December 30th, 2019

I got this strain from THC, in Molalla, OR. Grown by Dutch Valley, rocking over 4% terps! The smell for me was more diesel like, which is probably the woody, earthiness others describe. I also get the hints of garlic notes mixed with the diesel smell. Its lovely, and very pungent. The bud is really beautiful. Tight, well structured buds, that are full and dense. Crystals cover the entire flower, making it have a really incredible color contrast with the white trichcomes and the dark hues of the flower. The High is next level. Instant cerebral high sets in, with a strong wave of euphoria (almost too much at first) and than instant body relaxation. The taste lingers on in your mouth for an hour or more after indulging. Its really impressive flavor and a high to match. I have been a daily smoker for 16 years now, meaning literally every day. I enjoy flower more than concentrates, so I search far and wide for potent and flavorful strains. This hits all of these marks and then some. I would rate this higher if I could. My pantheon has grown to include Garlic Mints from D.V.F. (I pick growers first, not just strains ;) along with Oregon Sunset from High Winds Farm, and Gelato 33 from Panda Farms, and Sunset MAC from NW Kind, as some of my favorite strains of 2019.