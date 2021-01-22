Garlic Mints

Indica



Flavor: Garlic Mints. We know. Not exactly the most appetizing name. But hear us out: there’s garlic on the nose, sure, but that leads to herbal, earthy goodness on the palate with a hint of wood. Word to the wise: keep this one discrete. Just like cooking with garlic, you can smell the pungent smoke on this coming from a mile away.



Experience: Not that we’d ever condone playing hooky from work, but if, say, you happened to get “sick” (cough, cough) and had a whole day to yourself, this is the bud you want in your pocket. Cerebral mind buzzing eventually gives way to a total body experience that imparts a sense of calming euphoria… while completely laying you out on the couch.