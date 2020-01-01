 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Roadkill Skunk Preroll 3g 6-pack

by Dutchie

Dutchie Cannabis Pre-rolls Roadkill Skunk Preroll 3g 6-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Roadkill Skunk is an 80/20 indica dominant hybrid bred from Skunk #1 and various Afghani strains. A premium phenotype of Roadkill Skunk will produce a spicy sweet skunky taste and very sedative effects making it a great nighttime strain. Dutchie’s Roadkill Skunk has been lab tested at over 22% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Roadkill Skunk Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.