Earth Juice® Procoir™ Pure Coco-Coir F276

by Earth Juice Organics

About this product

A Professional High Grade Coco-Coir Planting Medium. Introduced in 1996, Procoir™ remains the perennial favorite coco-coir planting medium by hobbyist and commercial growers alike. Procoir™ contains a special high grade coir with an exclusive fiber technology for increased aeration as well as the lowest (EC) salt index for assured and reliable results. Indoor/Outdoor plants. Hand-feeding and hydroponics. Available sizes: 22 oz, 11 lb. 11 lb bale after hydration breaks out to 2.5-3.0 cf of planting medium.

About this brand

The makers of the highly acclaimed Earth Juice line of plant care products. Since its beginning in 1991, Earth Juice has grown from a local favorite in Northern California to a nation-wide and worldwide recognized brand. Expanding from an initial 3 Earth Juice products to now more than 60 products to meet the needs of every type of plant grown in any gardening environment. Today, Earth Juice continues with its original pioneering philosophy of looking into the future and developing the most innovative, effective and high performing products for the home and garden.