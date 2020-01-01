BIOALL
A Professional High Grade Coco-Coir Planting Medium. Introduced in 1996, Procoir™ remains the perennial favorite coco-coir planting medium by hobbyist and commercial growers alike. Procoir™ contains a special high grade coir with an exclusive fiber technology for increased aeration as well as the lowest (EC) salt index for assured and reliable results. Indoor/Outdoor plants. Hand-feeding and hydroponics. Available sizes: 22 oz, 11 lb. 11 lb bale after hydration breaks out to 2.5-3.0 cf of planting medium.
