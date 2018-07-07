 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Hemp-CBD Arnica Salve

Hemp-CBD Arnica Salve

by Earth Milk

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Earth Milk Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Hemp-CBD Arnica Salve

$36.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our HEMP CBD Arnica Salve is a pain relieving proprietary blend of all natural, nutritious and essential ingredients. Our HEMP CBD Arnica Salve contains pure herbal oils. It is an exceptionally effective topical salve that eases sore muscles and inflammation. This salve also decreases the intensity and duration of bruising. It offers deep skin penetration and lasts longer than regular creams. EARTHMILK’s HEMP CBD Arnica Salve can also be used as a pre-treatment for over-exertion. Runners will find this salve very effective to reduce post-run pain. It is also a useful addition to any massage therapists’ toolbox. It is a great short-term solution for everyday skin irritations, and with continued use, can treat the underlying causes of pain and inflammation.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

cotobob

I am an active, advanced tennis player, playing 3-4 times a week even though I am 75 years-old. Arnica Salve was recommended to me by a fellow tennis player. About a year ago I began using this product before major surgery for knee replacement. It not only relieved my pain for the three hours during play, but also helped during the day for approximately 4-5 of normal use. I continued using this salve post-surgery where it helped with inflammation and swelling. Now, almost a year later, it is my go-to salve for all my muscular aches and pains. I HIGHLY recommend this product!

About this brand

Earth Milk Logo
Earth Milk’s is one of the first nationally distributed Hemp-CBD skin care product lines offering healing, comfort, and wellness benefits. The team as over 15 years of combined experience in formulating topical lotions and salves utilizing a wide variety of natural herbal healing blends. Earth Milk offers all of their products with their new signature Hemp-CBD infusion process. Earth Milk's all natural, plant-based skin care products aids in pain relief without the side effects commonly found in existing Marijuana topical or oral medications. Earth Milk products also assist in minimizing symptoms caused by a number of medical ailments including arthritis, diabetes, MS, Parkinson’s, shingles and other neurological disorders. Only premium all natural organic ingredients are used in the production of our CBD topicals. The use of essential oils is what differentiates our manufacturing from other CBD skin care products.