Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our HEMP CBD Arnica Salve is a pain relieving proprietary blend of all natural, nutritious and essential ingredients. Our HEMP CBD Arnica Salve contains pure herbal oils. It is an exceptionally effective topical salve that eases sore muscles and inflammation. This salve also decreases the intensity and duration of bruising. It offers deep skin penetration and lasts longer than regular creams. EARTHMILK’s HEMP CBD Arnica Salve can also be used as a pre-treatment for over-exertion. Runners will find this salve very effective to reduce post-run pain. It is also a useful addition to any massage therapists’ toolbox. It is a great short-term solution for everyday skin irritations, and with continued use, can treat the underlying causes of pain and inflammation.
on July 7th, 2018
I am an active, advanced tennis player, playing 3-4 times a week even though I am 75 years-old. Arnica Salve was recommended to me by a fellow tennis player. About a year ago I began using this product before major surgery for knee replacement. It not only relieved my pain for the three hours during play, but also helped during the day for approximately 4-5 of normal use. I continued using this salve post-surgery where it helped with inflammation and swelling. Now, almost a year later, it is my go-to salve for all my muscular aches and pains. I HIGHLY recommend this product!