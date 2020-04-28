 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Banana Cream Live Budder 1g

by Echo Electuary

Echo Electuary Concentrates Solvent Banana Cream Live Budder 1g

About this product

Banana Cream Live Budder 1g by Echo Electuary

About this strain

Banana Cream OG

Banana Cream OG

Banana Cream OG is grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.

About this brand

Oregon Producer, Extracts and Edibles Processor