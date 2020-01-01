Guava
About this product
8.7% Terpenes 80.%1 Total Cannabinoids Live Budder Strain Lineage: Chemdawg x TresDawg Cultivator: Bula Farms
About this strain
Guava
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.