Guava

by Echo Electuary

About this product

8.7% Terpenes 80.%1 Total Cannabinoids Live Budder Strain Lineage: Chemdawg x TresDawg Cultivator: Bula Farms

About this strain

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

About this brand

Oregon Producer, Extracts and Edibles Processor