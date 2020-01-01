 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

by Echo Electuary

About this product

Total Terpenes 20.8% Total Cannabinoids 73.4% Live Nectar Slushie Strain Lineage: Amnesia Haze x Face Off OG bx1 Cultivator: Echo Electuary

About this strain

Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

About this brand

Oregon Producer, Extracts and Edibles Processor