Dosi Sherbet

by Elev8 Seeds

About this product

High Times Top Ten Pick 2018! Dosi Sherbet is a cross between 2 Scoops and Dosidos. It is loud, frosty and has become a favorite of the Elev8 team to smoke. 2 Scoops has been called one of the best-tasting strains by people that have been lucky enough to find this rare, elite cut. It’s a good yielder, super frosty with crazy loud terps that are reminiscent of how those old-school Push-Pops tasted. It’s a strain you keep wanting to toke on just for the taste. Dosidos is a strain that has reached legendary status as a frosty strain that perfectly combines OG and cookies.

About this brand

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.