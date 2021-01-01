 Loading…
Forbidden Melon

by Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds Cannabis Seeds Forbidden Melon

About this product

Forbidden Melon - Genetics: Forbidden Fruit x Magic Melon Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good Potency: High With Forbidden Melon, we were able to obtain the breeder’s cut of Forbidden Fruit that was the loudest purple strain we have ever encountered.   Magic Melon is the result of a pheno hunt of 10,000 plants by Humboldt Seeds, which resulted in a high yielding cross with loud melon terpenes. While Forbidden Melon combines the LOUD sweet, rotten fruit terps with the loud cantaloupe and honeydew terpenes of Magic Melon. Phenos will produce varying amounts of purple colors.

About this brand

Elev8 Seeds Logo
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.

