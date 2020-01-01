About this product
Sour Patch Kiss is one of our crown jewels. It yields great, tons of frost, and sour candy funk terps that will make anyone's mouth water. Sour Patch Kiss adds some yield and unique loud AF terps to the Gelato, making this a special cross.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.