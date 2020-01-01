About this product
Punch Cake is a delicious combination of grape sweetness from Purple Punch and cookie gas from Wedding Cake. The frost and dense buds from both parents carries through for insanely beautiful bag appeal.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.