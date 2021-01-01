Punch Drunk Ape
About this product
Punch Drunk Ape - Genetics: Gorilla Glue #4 x Purple Punch Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Very high Potency: Good Our original clone-only cut of Purple Punch has loud grape terpenes and ridiculously frosty. We decided to cross it with Gorilla Glue #4 for gas lovers. Grapes and gas, and tons of frost.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
