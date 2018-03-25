 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Snow Cone (Sativa)

by Elev8 Seeds

Strawberry Snow Cone is a heavy yielding sativa bred by Elev8 Seeds that may be one of the most strawberry-ish strawberry strain ever. Although this uber tasty strain is a cross between Sour Diesel and Strawberry Cough, the sour carried over from the Sour D without the diesel, resulting in an overwhelming sour strawberry candy smell and taste that is loud and unbelievably delicious. Just handling the buds will leave your hands coated with sticky, strawberry smelling resin. Users will delight in its energizing euphoria, making it a great day-time smoke for people on the go. For people that love great tasting cannabis, this is a strain that is a must try.

Lilangelwings

This is now my new favorite sativa. Not only does it smell strongly of strawberries, but to me it tastes like Smuckers Jam. Mmmm

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.