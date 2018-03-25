About this product

Strawberry Snow Cone is a heavy yielding sativa bred by Elev8 Seeds that may be one of the most strawberry-ish strawberry strain ever. Although this uber tasty strain is a cross between Sour Diesel and Strawberry Cough, the sour carried over from the Sour D without the diesel, resulting in an overwhelming sour strawberry candy smell and taste that is loud and unbelievably delicious. Just handling the buds will leave your hands coated with sticky, strawberry smelling resin. Users will delight in its energizing euphoria, making it a great day-time smoke for people on the go. For people that love great tasting cannabis, this is a strain that is a must try.