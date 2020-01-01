 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ENERGY PACK FOUR PACK (D-LIMONENE, HUMULENE, ALPHA-PINENE, VALENCENE)

by Elevation Terpenes

Elevation Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes ENERGY PACK FOUR PACK (D-LIMONENE, HUMULENE, ALPHA-PINENE, VALENCENE)

This is a combination of four of our most popular relaxing terpenes. The following terpenes are included in this listing D-Limonene Humulene Alpha-Pinene Valencene Ingredients: Pure Limonene,Humulene, Alpha Pinene, Valence Please take note that Elevation Chemicals has devoted itself to providing the highest quality food grade terpenes when making this product for you. Heavy metal, pesticide and contaminate testing is done on all oils to ensure quality and safety of the product. Only Non-gmo, natural oils are used when formulating our products *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All products contain less than 0.3% THC.

Capture all the flavors with Elevation Terpenes. We have all-natural plant derived terpenes that are laboratory tested! Mix with your concentrates or use them separately! There are Terpenes for every mood and occasion!