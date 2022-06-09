This is a combination of four of our most popular relaxing terpenes. The following terpenes are included in this listing



D-Limonene

Humulene

Alpha-Pinene

Valencene



Ingredients: Pure Limonene,Humulene, Alpha Pinene, Valence



Please take note that Elevation Chemicals has devoted itself to providing the highest quality food grade terpenes when making this product for you. Heavy metal, pesticide and contaminate testing is done on all oils to ensure quality and safety of the product. Only Non-gmo, natural oils are used when formulating our products



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

All products contain less than 0.3% THC.