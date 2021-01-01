Loyal Chunkadelic Sugar Wax
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Chunkadelic Sugar Wax concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.
Chunkadelic is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Chunkadelic - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
